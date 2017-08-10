Plans for Brunel House are 'horrendous', says Portsmouth council leader

Have your say

The leader of Portsmouth City Council has labelled plans to re-clad and turn one of Portsmouth's biggest eyesores into flats as 'horrendous.'

Councillor Donna Jones took to Twitter last night to voice her distaste for City Estates Ltd's proposals for Brunel House, as previously revealed by The News yesterday morning.

Under the plans, the 12-storey structure would be internally converted into 153 flats.

In her tweet, Cllr Jones wrote: 'This is quite possibly the worst conversion and re-clad application I've seen! It is horrendous.'

Other Twitter users asked the leader about the possibility of a compulsory purchase order for the council to buy the building outright and demolish it.

She replied: '...CPO would cost upwards of £20m easily.'