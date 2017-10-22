Plans submitted for 26 homes on land off major Park Gate road

Have your say

OUTLINE plans to build 26 homes on land off a main town route have been submitted.

Core Planning Ltd has submitted proposals to build the three-bedroom homes on land to the west of Botley Road in Park Gate.

The land lies within 180m of Swanwick train station with The Village Inn pub to the south east of the planned development.

The proposals will be a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced three-bedroom townhouses with integral garages.

There would be 55 car parking spaces as part of the development.

A decision on the proposals has been earmarked for next January.