Politician vows to keep scrutinising police leader

A COUNCILLOR charged with scrutinising a police leader has vowed to represent the views of people living in the county.

Councillor David Stewart has been elected as chairman of the Hampshire Police and Crime Panel for a sixth consecutive year.

He will lead the panel’s work as it scrutinises and supports Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner Michael Lane.

In an open letter Cllr Stewart said: ‘Positive, collaborative work recently took place to gather views from the public on the commissioner’s work in tackling rural crime and addressing the perception of this type of crime.’

He said future topics include traffic, cyber and hate crime, along with a wider look at the community.