Polls put Labour in front in south east

LABOUR may have won enough support in the south east to overtake the Conservatives, according to an exclusive nationwide survey of voting intentions.

Across the region, 32 per cent of people said they were planning to vote Labour, compared to 25 per cent who said that was their planned vote at the start of the election campaign. The proportion of respondents backing the Tories is at 27 per cent, compared to 31 per cent at the start of the campaign.

A similar survey at the start of May found 39 per cent of respondents in the region said they were planning to vote Tory on June 8 compared to the 36 per cent who said they voted for the party in 2015, while the Labour vote was at 28 per cent, up from the 25 per cent who said they had voted for the party in 2015.

Other parties have seen their vote share squeezed by the contest between Labour and Conservatives.

The Lib Dem vote was seven per cent, compared to 7.1 per cent saying they supported the party at the start of the campaign. UKIP was 2.4 per cent, down from 2.8 per cent, although the Greens have seen a small increase and were on 3.4 per cent, up from three per cent. Three-quarters of people who planned to vote Tory still will.