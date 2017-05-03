Pompey promotion bus parade scrapped in favour of celebration on Southsea Common

PLANS for an open-top bus parade around the city to celebrate Pompey’s promotion have been scrapped with an event on Southsea Common to be held instead.

The News previously revealed last week that plans were being drawn up that would see two-open top buses make their way through the city down to Castle Field for a presentation with the players.

However, it has now been decided to scrap the parade and move the presentation over to Southsea Common.

The event – which is being organised by Portsmouth City Council – will provide live entertainment from a stage on the common from 1pm with players and club officials arriving on the site at 1.30pm.

Players, management and directors will receive the official city commendation from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor David Fuller, and Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Ken Ellcome on stage at 1.30pm.

Councillor Donna Jones, Tory leader of the council, said that an open-top bus parade was ‘one of three or four options’ that was being explored for the celebrations.

She said with the club still able to win League Two following the outcome of Saturday’s match against Cheltenham Town at Fratton Park, a big crowd could turn out to celebrate the event.

Cllr Jones added: ‘Pompey has got one of the biggest fan bases and attendances in League Two, I am sure the fans will come out to support their team in force on Sunday.’

The council leader said that the local authority decided to move the location of the event from Castle Field to Southsea Common following advice from the police as larger numbers could attend the event in the outcome of Pompey winning the league, adding: ‘It’s going to be a great event and I am really looking forward to it.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth Liberal Democrats said: ‘I am surprised that the council have cancelled the bus parade so fast.’

The News have approached the football club for comment.