Portsmouth below national average for building social housing

LESS than 15 per cent of homes built in Portsmouth in the last year were social housing.

New statistics from the GMB union state that of the 290 homes built in 2016/17, only 40 of them were classed as social housing.

The figures put the city below the average for the south east – with 21 per cent of the 25,720 homes completed across the region classed as social housing.

This is also matched in the national picture where 18 per cent of 148,000 new homes completed were seen as social housing.

Paul Maloney, GMB Southern regional secretary said: ‘The figures for each area in the south east are falling well below the numbers needed to meet pent up demand for new homes.

‘The growth in the population of the region combined with the failure of the house building sector and social housing providers to complete enough new homes has led to sky high house prices and ballooning private rents. This is not sustainable.

‘It is high time the government enabled local councils to build council houses for rent.

‘That is the only way that the social housing targets can be met.’

For Hampshire itself, 4,330 homes were built in the last year with 1,200 social housing units completed, putting them above the national average.

The News approached councillor Jennie Brent, the city council’s cabinet member for housing on this matter but have not received a response.