Portsmouth City Council looking at planning on houses of multiple occupation

A COUNCIL is looking at the way it handles houses of multiple occupation.

Portsmouth City Council is consulting on amendments to its planning documentation around HMOs.

The consultation has opened and the closing date for comments is October 31.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of the council, pictured, said: ‘We are consulting with all interested parties suggested changes to the way we regulate and control HMOs.

‘We are keen to hear from residents and businesses.

‘Plans are almost complete to publish an online register of HMOs so people can check if there is one in their road and potential landlords can check the likelihood of obtaining a licence.’

An estimated 70 per cent of properties in Hudson Road, Southsea, are HMOs.

Councillors rejected proposals to turn 50 Hudson Road into a HMO on Wednesday and it was revealed at the planning committee meeting plans for three more HMOs in the road have been submitted.

Documents on the HMOs are available online at portsmouthcitycouncil.gov.uk.