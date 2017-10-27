Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet meetings to be streamed live

Have your say

FURTHER council meetings are to be streamed live from next month.

Portsmouth City Council have approved proposals to broadcast all cabinet, cabinet member meetings and the scrutiny management panel, from next month.

Currently, all full council meetings are webstreamed live on the authority’s website.

The council’s chamber was recently refitted with a substantial upgrade, improving its microphone system, and adding three wide angle video cameras to allow automatic tracking to the active speaker.

Most council meetings take place in the Guildhall’s executive meeting room and a fixed camera and additional wired microphones will be put in place ahead of the service going live from next month.