Portsmouth council cracks down on untaxed vehicles across the city

COUNCIL officers removed ten untaxed vehicles off the streets in a night-time operation this week.

Parking officers took to the streets on Wednesday night to check vehicles’ tax against the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) register.

The ten vehicles were found not have any tax and were then stored at the council’s vehicle compound.

One of those charged had avoided paying 33 penalty fees, totalling over £2,500 in unpaid fines.

Councillor Simon Bosher, cabinet member for transport, said: ‘Last night’s operation was very successful. Our officers removed ten untaxed vehicles from the city’s roads, one of which belonged to a persistent penalty charge notice evader.

‘Some of the vehicle owners have already been in contact with us and our officers have advised them on the documentation required and associated fees to release their vehicles.

‘Such operations are essential in clearing our roads and freeing up available parking for residents.’

It is an offence to keep an untaxed vehicle on the road and the council has powers – through the DVLA – to remove it.

If the vehicle remains unclaimed after a maximum of 14 days they remain unclaimed they will either be destroyed or auctioned dependant on the vehicle value. Owners need to pay a £100 removal fee – which becomes £200 after a day, plus a £21 per day storage fee.