Portsmouth council leader condemns Barcelona attack

THE city council leader has condemned terror attacks in Barcelona.

Councillor Donna Jones has made her comments after 14 people were confirmed dead and 17 in critical condition following the attacks in Spain earlier this week.

Cllr Jones said: ‘On behalf of the city I would like to express my condolences to the people of Barcelona and Cambrils, following the terror attacks.

‘Our thoughts are with the victims and we stand together in condemnation of these barbaric acts.’

Police killed four of the five men involved in the attacks and they have since been identified.

They were aged 21, 27, 28 and 34. Three were Moroccan and one was Spanish.