Portsmouth council leader Donna Jones in running for top councillor award

Have your say

A COUNCIL leader is in the running to be named the best civic chief in the country.

Councillor Donna Jones, Portsmouth City Council’s Conservative leader is shortlisted in the Local Government Information Unit (LGiU) and CCLA councillor achievement awards for the Leader of the Year award.

The councillor has led the council for the last three years since the Conservative administration took power in 2014.

She is one of seven council leaders from across the country to be shortlisted in the prestigious category.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the LGiU, said: ‘We are proud to unveil the shortlist for our eighth annual councillor achievement awards, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of councillors across England and Wales.

‘The exceptional nominations we received remind us of the instrumental role that councillors play in our daily lives.’

The award ceremony takes place in London on Tuesday, November 7.