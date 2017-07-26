Portsmouth council to appoint new £100k director in shake-up

A COUNCIL is set to employ a new ‘director of regeneration’ in an authority shake-up.
Portsmouth City Council will meet in an extraordinary full council meeting today to determine whether to grant approval for the authority to appoint a new person to the post.
The selected candidate would be on an annual salary in excess of £100,000.
Their role would take on and incorporate the duties of long-term transport director Alan Cufley – who is set to accept voluntary redundancy from the council in order to make room for the role.
The candidate would look after the following; planning, skills and business support, transport, infrastructure, investment property portfolio, delivery of major regeneration schemes and economic development.
Back in March, the council’s employment committee agreed to appoint a panel to search for candidates for the role.
A candidate has already been picked ahead of the full council decision.
