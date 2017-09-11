Portsmouth council unveils £500,000 scheme to improve congestion on Eastern Road

PLANS have been drawn up to improve congestion on a main road and make it more attractive to cyclists.

Portsmouth City Council is looking to make changes to the junctions, cycle lanes and street furniture along the Eastern Road in the city.

It is about looking at opportunities to improve travel in and out of the city Martin Levers

They have been given £550,000 by the department for transport to make the improvements and increase productivity.

The project is for work along the Eastern Corridor starting at Havant Road, in Farlington, heading along the Eastern Road towards Milton and Southsea seafront.

It will include updating the traffic lights at seven junctions to optimise green lights at different times of the day, improving existing cycle routes, reviewing safety barriers and railings and improving facilities for bus users.

Martin Levers, assistant director for highways at the council, said: ‘We have been looking for opportunities to reduce congestion in the city to improve productivity and meet the challenges the government are putting on us.

‘The department for transport has provided funding to improve congestion and the Eastern Corridor is the area we have decided to spend the money on.

‘It is about looking at opportunities to improve travel in and out of the city and to get people using different modes of transport.’

The council hopes the improvements will be made within the next six to nine months after a public consultation has been held.

People can find out more information at three drop-in events in Portsmouth.

They are:

n at Anchorage Park community centre, on September 20 between 5pm and 7pm.

n at Milton community centre, on September 21 between 5pm and 7pm.

n at Baffins community centre, on September 26 between 5pm and 7pm.

Councillor Simon Bosher, the council’s cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘I’m delighted we are making these improvements which should help make journeys that bit easier for everyone, no matter what their mode of transport.

‘Over the years a lot of investment has been put into the M275 entrance and the west of the city and while improvements have been made in the east of Portsmouth, this new project will ensure there is a coordinated vision to maximise the benefits for everyone.’

As part of the work, changes will also be made to the Harvester and Burrfields Road junction following the death of cyclist Tim Atkins.

The bushes have been cut down to improve visibility and the kerb will also be widened.