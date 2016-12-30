Portsmouth Labour chief wades into Lib Dem Solitaire row

THE leader of Portsmouth’s Labour group has hit out at a senior Lib Dem councillor for playing Solitaire during a meeting about budget cuts.

Councillor Stephen Morgan believes its high time for a ‘proper opposition’ to the ruling Tories in Portsmouth.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson was pictured playing a game of cards on his phone at the December debate. He insists his phone was away when members of the public spoke, but said the council encourages members to use their phones at meetings.

Cllr Morgan said: ‘Taking £9m out of council budgets is bad for Portsmouth and these decisions – which Labour opposed – deserve the full attention of every single councillor. Whilst others played Russian roulette with our public services, the Lib Dem Group leader played card games. It’s time for a proper opposition in Portsmouth.’