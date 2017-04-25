Portsmouth Labour leader backs plan for four more bank holidays

A COUNCILLOR has welcomed Labour proposals to increase the number of bank holidays.

Councillor Stephen Morgan, leader of Portsmouth Labour Party, backed Jeremy Corbyn’s proposals to introduce the extra days should the party win June’s General Election.

Under Labour plans, there will be a national holiday on St George’s Day (April 23), St David’s Day (March 1), St Patrick’s Day (March 17) and St Andrew’s Day (November 30).

Cllr Morgan said: ‘More and more people are working longer hours or taking on second jobs to make ends meet. I know how difficult things are for people in our city. Britain’s workers deserve a break. That’s why I’m backing plans for workers to have the opportunity of more days off a year.’