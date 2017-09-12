Portsmouth Labour MP says repeal bill will ‘damage parliament’

THE government’s new ‘repeal bill’ will cause lasting damage to the role and power of parliament, a city MP said.

Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South was the only one of the six representatives for the Portsmouth area who voted against the EU (Withdrawal) Bill in the House of Commons on Monday night.

The bill aims to convert thousands of EU laws into UK domestic laws in March 2019 once Brexit has occurred and was passed on second reading by a majority of 36 votes.

Mr Morgan said: ‘The Bill would be put huge and unaccountable power on government ministers and would side-line parliament on major decisions and put crucial rights and protections at risk.

‘It would cause lasting damage to the power and role of parliament and would do nothing to deliver the Brexit deal we would need.’

The city’s residents voted to leave the European Union in the Brexit vote last year.

Earlier in the debate, Suella Fernandes, Fareham MP launched a stern defence of the bill stating: ‘The Bill is an essential piece of legislation and an integral part of the machinery that will make Brexit a reality and ensure that this parliament rightly and faithfully honours the democratic instructions sent us by the British people in last year’s referendum. The bill’s objective is to transcribe EU law in UK law, so that this parliament – a beacon of democracy emulated around the world – will regain its power over whether and how such laws should apply.’