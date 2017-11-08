Portsmouth lampposts set for LED lighting switch under £5.2m scheme

A MULTI-MILLION project to bring new light to the city’s streets has got under way.

Portsmouth City Council has started replacing the city’s street lights with a new LED system in order to save more than £400,000 a year.

The £5.25m project is expected to last 18 months and three roads in Buckland were completed this week as part of a trial run.

Workers in Centaur Street, Garfield Road and Washington Road, replacing 25 lamps.

When the project is rolled out to the rest of the city in the new year, a total of 14,509 lights will be replaced.

The new system provides a whiter light source, improving the images captured at night from CCTV as well as allowing clothing colours and car registration to be more easily identified.

Councillor Simon Bosher, cabinet member for traffic and transport, said: ‘These new lights will allow us to have greater control of the lighting and provides a far more efficient lighting system and improve street safety.

‘We will be able to lower the lighting down to 60 per cent and I envisage we will keep most of the lighting at this level once it is rolled out across the city.

‘As a council, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and replacing the majority of street lights with new LED technology is one way to achieving this.’

The council is in the process of looking to expand its network of electric car charging points.

With the lighting system being installed, Cllr Bosher said it could make it easier to provide charging points at lampposts as a result of it.

One light gives 100,000 burning hours meaning that these new lights have an operational lifetime for the next 20 years.

The new system provides a 40 per cent reduction in the council’s energy consumption.

LED lighting has between 40 and 70 per cent lower wattage energy use than sodium light sources.

A sophisticated control management system to automatically control the lighting is being installed.

The works are being carried out by Ensign and Colas Ltd who manage approximately 15,950 street lights in the city.

These include heritage and ornate street lights in Old Portsmouth and parts of Southsea which will not be replaced by the new system.

All residents will be notified before work begins in their road which will start in January at the earliest.