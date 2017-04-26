Portsmouth Liberal Democrats to launch general election campaign

THE Portsmouth Liberal Democrats will be officially launching their campaign tomorrow for June’s general election.

Candidate for Portsmouth South Gerald Vernon-Jackson will be speaking at the event at the Royal Beach Hotel, in Southsea.

It is an open event and Mr Vernon-Jackson will deliver the keynote speech with members of the public saying why they will vote for the Lib Dems.

The campaign launch is at 7pm in the Invincible Suite.

Current Portsmouth South MP Flick Drummond will also be standing for the seat for the Conservative Party.

The election is June 8.