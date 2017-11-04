Portsmouth MP gives backing to 16-year-olds getting the vote

Have your say

A CITY MP has thrown his support behind a new bill to give 16-year-olds the vote.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, has given his backing to Labour’s Jim McMahon’s private member’s bill.

Mr Morgan previously backed the idea of the bill during the 2017 general election campaign.

He said: ‘The time to give votes to 16-year-olds is here. It is already happening in Scotland and in Wales.

‘The government are quickly finding themselves on the wrong side of the debate while Labour show they are the party of the many.’