Portsmouth MP praises disability charity after visit

AN MP has praised the work of a charity that allows disabled people access to the sea.

WetWheels Solent, a Gunwharf-based charity, work to build disabled people’s confidence on a vessel.

The company, which is based in the The Old Guardhouse, uses specially-modified, fully-accessible powerboats to provide activities that encourage self-belief and independence.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan recently visited the business.

He said: ‘WetWheels in an inspiring local organisation where perceived barriers are reassessed, new skills are learned and new-found independence is discovered.’

His visit was led by founder of WetWheels Geoff Holt MBE, a former sailor from Portsmouth who was paralysed in an accident aged 18.

Mr Morgan added: ‘Geoff and his team are doing so much to encourage opportunity for all in our great city.

‘It was great to pay the charity a visit to recognise the hard work they and so many other charities do in Portsmouth to make life better for all.’