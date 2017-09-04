Portsmouth MP to keep a ‘close eye’ on area’s new rail firm

SLUGGISH train services from Portsmouth to the nation’s capital are ‘unacceptable’, a city MP has said.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, said the speed of the rail links from the city to London have not changed ‘since Victorian times’.

The Labour MP is now lobbying South Western Railways – the company which took over running the region’s network from South West Trains – for change.

Speaking to the company’s managing director Andy Mellors, Mr Morgan said: ‘It is unacceptable in 2017 that it takes just as long to get to London from our city as it did in Victorian times, whilst a number of our stations are looking tired and desperately need more attention.

‘South Western Railways has made a number of commitments to run this vital service which I welcome.

‘I will be keeping a close eye on their delivery to make sure they deliver for the people of Portsmouth.’

The new train provider officially launched yesterday at London Waterloo. It was awarded the franchise in March.