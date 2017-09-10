Portsmouth MP welcomes progress of latest aircraft carrier

Have your say

CITY MP Stephen Morgan has welcomed the progress of the second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

The Labour politician for Portsmouth South went to Rosyth for the naming ceremony of HMS Prince of Wales, last week.

The carrier was officially named by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Rothesay.

Mr Morgan said: ‘It was an honour to represent the constituency in Rosyth for this historic occasion, alongside the shadow secretary of state for defence Nia Griffith.

‘After HMS Queen Elizabeth’s successful completion of the first phase of sea trials and entering the home port of Portsmouth last month, the naming of HMS Prince of Wales is another significant milestone in the delivery of these iconic ships.

‘They are of strategic significance to the Royal Navy. The carriers will sit at the heart of the defence of our nation for the next 50 years.

‘I pay tribute to the tremendous efforts and outstanding engineering achievements of those who have worked so hard on the aircraft carrier programme.

‘These carriers demonstrate what can be achieved in partnership with UK industry, the Ministry of Defence and Royal Navy working collaboratively.

‘I now look forward to welcoming HMS Prince of Wales to Portsmouth in 2019.’

HMS Queen Elizabeth was welcomed into Portsmouth last month by thousands of people from across the country.