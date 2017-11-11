Portsmouth’s homelessness champion says he will continue role

THE city’s homelessness champion says he will continue in the role after considering quitting.

Councillor Paul Godier, who has been in the role since earlier this summer, said he could have stepped down due to difficulties in working with two other councillors on the issue.

However, following discussions with the unnamed politicians, the independent councillor has agreed to stay on.

He said: ‘I will not quit because it is very obvious I am still needed.

‘Those that want to exploit the homeless situation best start helping, because if I don’t see changes or reassurances that put our homeless first, then I will name them publicly.’

Cllr Godier took the role following the closure of the council’s cross-party Homeless Working Group.