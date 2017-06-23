Portsmouth’s housing director departs council

THE man in charge of looking after Portsmouth’s housing has left the city council, The News has learnt.

Owen Buckwell had been the director of property and housing at the local authority for 11 years until he left the post with immediate effect on Monday.

Mr Buckwell has been working in the housing sector for more than 30 years.

A leaked e-mail to city councillors on Tuesday from Michael Lawther, the council’s deputy chief executive read: ‘I am writing to inform you that Owen Buckwell, director of property and housing, left the council yesterday.

‘There will be no structural changes within the council and James Hill [current housing services manager at Gosport Borough Council] will be covering the role until a new director of property and housing is appointed.’

The city council has yet to respond to multiple requests for comment from The News regarding Mr Buckwell’s departure or provide any reason for his sudden exit.