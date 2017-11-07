Portsmouth’s Lord Mayor to be paid over £7,500 in special allowance for undergoing role

Have your say

THE city’s lord mayor and deputy will now receive extra cash for carrying out their ceremonial roles.

Under new proposals by the city council, both Portsmouth’s Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor will receive a special responsibilty allowance on top of their basic allowances as councillors.

An independent review panel made up of business leaders from across the city gave their approval on the pay boosts, which need signing off at next Tuesday’s full council meeting.

If agreed, the city’s Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor would receive £7,518 and £1,075 in special responsibilty allowance.

The call was made given the dozens of appointments that the people in the roles undertake for the city.

If the Lord Mayor cannot make an appointment, the Deputy Lord Mayor fills in.

All city councillors receive a basic annual allowance of £10,740 with further allowances allocated to senior positions, such as towards the leader, a cabinet member, opposition leader and other group leaders.

The current Lord Mayor is Councillor Ken Ellcome.