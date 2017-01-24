Portsmouth search for more foster carers

RESIDENTS looking for a fresh challenge are invited to consider becoming a foster carer for Portsmouth City Council.

The fostering service’s monthly drop-in sessions start again on Tuesday, February 7 at the city’s civic offices.

There is no need to book, and visitors can chat with social workers and current foster carers, and watch a presentation from 7pm.

The council says it needs to recruit more foster carers to provide a caring home, guidance and direction to children of all ages.

There are numerous fostering opportunities available, from a stay-at-home full-time foster carer for a young child, to fostering a young person while continuing to work full or part-time.

Another option if you do not feel fostering is right for you is providing a room and about 10 hours a week support to one of Portsmouth’s vulnerable 16 to 24-year-olds through the Lodgings Plus scheme.

For more information on fostering, contact the fostering recruitment team on (023) 9283 4071.