‘Powerful artwork’ to showcase talents of refugees

A FESTIVAL celebrating the artwork of refugees and asylum seekers will be launching later this month.

Journeys Festival International will be presented for a second time in Portsmouth from October 19-29, having also come to the city last year.

The festival celebrates the artistic talents of refugees and asylum seekers, sharing their stories with residents through their artwork and performances.

Music, dance, theatrical performances and art displays will all be taking place throughout the festival, including performances from Syrian kanun player Maya Yousef, poet Majid Dhana and Belarus Free Theatre.

Charlotte Mountford, producer of Journeys Festival International said: ‘Since its inception, Journeys Festival International has grown and developed within the city through our partners’ unbounded enthusiasm.

‘Working with leading cultural organisations, frontline charities, audiences and the refugee and asylum seeker community the 2017 festival proudly presents powerful artwork representative of these groups and of the city’s unique heritage.’

British Red Cross service manager Malcolm Little said: ‘The festival has been instrumental in bringing together so many different groups and organisations, from leading arts and cultural venues in the city, to frontline charities and public venues.

‘Through the festival they are working towards a great common purpose for the collective community of the city, which results in a fantastic and significant festival in the city’s calendar and positive partnerships and results through the rest of the year.’

The event is being held in partnership with Friends Without Borders.

Chairman Michael Woolley said: ‘We are very proud to be official partners of Journeys Festival International which adds a unique and important dimension to the work Friends Without Borders do in making the lives of our clients better and richer.

‘It helps to make them feel valuable and valued.’

For a full list of events go to journeysfestival.com/portsmouth-2017.