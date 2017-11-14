Price of school meals in Hampshire increases

THE price of school meals will increase under new proposals from next September.

Councillor Keith Mans, executive lead member for children’s services at Hampshire County Council, approved a price increase of £15p to the school meals served across the county.

The increase means the price of a meal will go up from £2.15 to £2.30. It is expected to bring the price per meal in line with many other authorities across the country and currently, the Department for Education’s funding for Universal Infant Free School Meals is set at £2.30.

An increase of 5p per meal was previously discussed.