Prime minister asks public services to explain racial injustice

Theresa May will be asking the government and institutions to ‘explain or change’ differences in how races are treated by public services.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has called for a clear ‘race equality strategy’ as a damning audit is about to be made public, highlighting disparities in the treatment of people of different ethnicities.

It covers sectors such as health, education and criminal justice.

A website will be launched at 12.30pm today so that the data can be made public.

The findings will show that unemployment among black, Asian and other ethnic minorities comes in at almost double that of white British people.

It will also show that black Caribbean pupils were being permanently excluded from school three times more than white British schoolchildren.

White British pupils who receive free school meals are revealed to have performed at the lowest rate in the second stage of primary school (key stage 2) with just 32 per cent reaching the expected level.

The report, brought together from departments across Whitehall, was conducted to study racial inequality. Data was collated from across the UK and the audit has produced a number of issues which the prime minister plans to tackle.