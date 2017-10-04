Proposals revealed for 200 homes on former HMS Daedalus site

Have your say

COUNCILLORS may be on board, but residents are yet to be convinced.

That is the message from yesterday’s consultation over 200 homes to be built on the former HMS Daedalus site at Lee-on-the-Solent.

The Beachlands fun fair on Hayling Island

Developers Wates Residential outlined their plans for the scheme at St Faith’s Parish Centre.

Of these 200 homes, 40 per cent will be affordable housing, with a mixture of one to four-bedroom houses.

If the planning application is successful, the homes will be built in 94 weeks, with new residents moving in early in 2020.

Mark Wellbelove from Wates Residential said: ‘All of the main infrastructure is already in place.

‘The idea now is to push ahead with phase and crack on with the build.

‘We are looking to deliver this far quicker than you would normally expect to deliver 200 units – thanks to accelerated construction.

‘There are a number of historical buildings on the site, but we are looking to preserve those.’

Cllr John Beavis said that the proposals were looking promising.

He said: ‘I’ve had a good look round and I think it is not before time.

‘We need more homes for the community and many of these are starter homes for our young people.

‘There are a few things that we need to consider – I have asked them to look at the parking standards.’

According to Cllr Beavis, the scheme falls into the council’s plans for 249 new homes in the town as part of the town’s supplementary planning document (SPD).

He said: ‘The SPD allows for another 249 houses and this is 200 of that allocation.

‘It is in with the SPD as we speak – there is some further residential space coming in after this which will take up the remaining amount.’

The consultation was well attended by residents – but not all of them were on board.

Janet Pounder said: ‘My concern is the infrastructure and getting out of the town.

‘Things are bad enough, and then there’s the impact on the medical centres.

‘At the moment you can’t get doctors’ appointments for three weeks anyway – I can see that getting worse.’

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I hope the affordable housing is in one place so they don’t disrupt everyone.

‘I know it sounds unfair and it’s not everyone, but there’s always a few people who cause problems.’

Wates Residential said it hopes to submit a formal planning application later this month.