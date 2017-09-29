Proposed Housing numbers for Fareham

THE proposed housing allocations for the Fareham Borough.
Fareham Town Centre (Previously developed/ Brownfield)
- Civic Area = 100
- Market Quay car park = 100
- Fareham Station East = 120
- Fareham Station West = 94
- Crofton Conservatories, West Street = 49
- Magistrates Court, Trinity Street = 45
- Former UTP Site, Western Way = 34
- Lysses Car Park = 24
- Wykeham House School, East Street = 15
- Delme Court, West Street = 11
Sub-total = 592
Previously developed/ Brownfield sites in the rest of the Borough
- Warsash Maritime Academy, Warsash = 100
- Hampshire Rose, Highlands Road = 18
Sub-total = 118
New Greenfield Sites
Funtley Road North, Funtley = 23
Funtley Road South, Funtley = 55
Cranleigh Road, Portchester = 120
Downend Road East, Portchester = 350
Moraunt Drive, Portchester = 49
Romsey Avenue, Portchester = 225
Newgate Lane South, Peel Common = 475
Military Road, Wallington = 26
North Wallington and Standard Way, Wallington = 21
Pinks Hill Wallington = 80
North and south of Greenaway Lane, Warsash = 700
Southampton Road, Titchfield Common = 400
Hunts Pond Road, Titchfield Common = 38
Beacon Bottom West, Park Gate = 30
69 Botley Road, Park Gate = 24
Beacon Bottom East, Park Gate = 5
Sub-total = 2,621
Overall total = 3,331
