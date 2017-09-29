Search

Proposed Housing numbers for Fareham

Concern over 3,300 new homes planned for Fareham

THE proposed housing allocations for the Fareham Borough.

Fareham Town Centre (Previously developed/ Brownfield)

- Civic Area = 100

- Market Quay car park = 100

- Fareham Station East = 120

- Fareham Station West = 94

- Crofton Conservatories, West Street = 49

- Magistrates Court, Trinity Street = 45

- Former UTP Site, Western Way = 34

- Lysses Car Park = 24

- Wykeham House School, East Street = 15

- Delme Court, West Street = 11

Sub-total = 592

Previously developed/ Brownfield sites in the rest of the Borough

- Warsash Maritime Academy, Warsash = 100

- Hampshire Rose, Highlands Road = 18

Sub-total = 118

New Greenfield Sites

Funtley Road North, Funtley = 23

Funtley Road South, Funtley = 55

Cranleigh Road, Portchester = 120

Downend Road East, Portchester = 350

Moraunt Drive, Portchester = 49

Romsey Avenue, Portchester = 225

Newgate Lane South, Peel Common = 475

Military Road, Wallington = 26

North Wallington and Standard Way, Wallington = 21

Pinks Hill Wallington = 80

North and south of Greenaway Lane, Warsash = 700

Southampton Road, Titchfield Common = 400

Hunts Pond Road, Titchfield Common = 38

Beacon Bottom West, Park Gate = 30

69 Botley Road, Park Gate = 24

Beacon Bottom East, Park Gate = 5

Sub-total = 2,621

Overall total = 3,331