PSPO comes into effect in Gosport

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for Gosport town centre was introduced this morning.

The news comes after councillors voted last month to bring in a PSPO, with the goal of tackling anti-social behaviour in the area.

Speaking at that meeting, Cllr June Cully said: ‘It is vital that we have these powers to protect our members of the public and I think the need to go out across the borough is probably going to prove to be necessary.’

A PSPO prohibits aggressive begging, substance abuse and other anti-social behaviour in the town centre and will see PCSOs given additional powers to tackle the issues.

It was revealed back in August that Gosport has the highest rate of drug-related deaths in the south of England.