Public find out all about IFA2

Nearly 200 people attended the IFA2 CAT meeting to learn more about the electricity interconnector project and ask questions.

Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward said: ‘I answered lots of questions and encouraged people to have their say during the consultation period.’

The IFA2 is proposed to be based at Daedalus, but the council assured the public the airfield would not be compromised. The public consultation runs until September 8.