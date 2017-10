Have your say

A FORUM will be held to discuss a housing proposal.

Barratt Homes will bring its plan to build 162 homes on land north of Sinah Lane, at Hayling Island, before Havant councillors and community figures for a discussion.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting, but will not be able to contribute.

They are advised to raise queries with their local councillor.

The forum will take place at 6pm on Tuesday, November 14 at The Public Service Plaza in Havant.