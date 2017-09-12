Search

Public sector pay cap: increase will create ‘tension and pressure’ on police budget

Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane
Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane
Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South

Portsmouth Labour MP says repeal bill will ‘damage parliament’

0
Have your say

AN INCREASE in pay for police will put ‘pressure’ on existing budgets, the crime commissioner has said.

It comes as it has been announced police are set to get a one per cent pay rise, plus a one per cent bonus from the year.

Cash will come from existing budgets, it has been confirmed by government.

Michael Lane, Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner, said: ‘My colleagues at the constabulary are living through a challenging time, as we all are.’

But asked, before the announcement, if the force would be able to afford it, Mr Lane said: ‘We won’t have the option of not being able to afford it.

‘If they are raised because it’s appropriate to raise them without a recognition of what that does to our overall funding that will create a tension and a pressure.’

Prison officers will get a 1.7 per cent rise.