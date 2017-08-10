Public to have their say on council’s new strategy

Fareham residents have been invited to consult on the Council’s draft corporate strategy.

The document sets the council’s agenda for the coming years up to 2023.

The six main priorities for the next five years are providing housing choices, protecting and enhancing the environment, strong, safe, inclusive and healthy communities, maintaining and extending prosperity, leisure opportunities for health and fun and a dynamic, prudent and progressive council. There are also a number of actions that need to be addressed and include the preparation of a new local plans and the delivery of Welborne Garden Village.

The consultation period will run until October 16.

Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Woodward, said: ‘I would urge everyone to take part in this consultation. It is a great opportunity to share ideas and work together for the benefit of the Borough.’

Visit fareham.gov.uk/corporatestrategy for details on public engagement events.