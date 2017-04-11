Report reveals council workers pay in ‘rich list’

THE salaries of the highest-paid council chiefs have been revealed.

James Price from the TaxPayers’ Alliance has compiled its annual Town Hall Rich List.

Portsmouth’s chief executive was the only council employee to be paid more than £150,000.

The figures show he was paid £168,389 in 2014/15 and in 15/16. The prime minister Theresa May is paid £150,402, which includes an MP’s pay.

Gosport’s chief executive – before the senior management merged with the city – was paid £114,247 in 14/15 and £116,748 in 15/16.

In the city eight people were paid more than £100,000, one in Gosport, three in Fareham and three in Havant.

In East Hampshire the figure went from three in 14/15 to five in 15/16.

The eighth highest remuneration package in the country was received by Fareham Borough Council’s director of community.

It included salary of £49,545, £38,539 compensation for losing their job and £297,107 pension contribution, paid to a Hampshire fund not direct to the employee.

Fareham council leader Sean Woodward said the cash spent would be saved over three years and was part of a cash-saving restructuring to have fewer directors.

Mr Price, who wrote the report, said: ‘When local residents are struggling with tax rises, taxpayers will rightly question whether paying such an enormous amount in top boss salary can be justified.’