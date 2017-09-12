Residents given longer to have their say on Gosport transformation plans

Have your say

PEOPLE can still have their say on plans to transform Gosport town centre and waterfront.

Gosport Borough Council has extended a consultation from September 19 to September 29.

One of the major aspects of the council’s vision is the creation of a new transport interchange to replace the bus station, including a ‘landmark building’.

It also plans to enhance Falkland Gardens as part of the Supplementary Planning Document.

The SPD outlines how the council would like to transform the area over the next decade.

Chairman of the council’s economic development board Councillor Stephen Philpott said: ‘It’s been good to see local people taking notice of the SPD, and a lively debate getting under way.

‘We really do want to hear people’s views, for or against our ideas, because this will help us produce the final document.

‘Because of the level of interest and because the discussion is still going strong, we’re happy to give people more time to get in touch.

‘The SPD is designed to show landowners and developers the kind of proposals we’d like to see them put forward.

‘It’s important for local people to take the opportunity to have their say on the vision for the area.’

An exhibition about the SPD is on display at Gosport Discovery Centre, with a drop-in session from 5pm-6pm tomorrow.

To comment, people can pick up a paper form from the library or town hall, or go to gosport.gov.uk/waterfrontspd.