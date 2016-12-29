Residents move into new supported homes

DELIGHTED residents have moved into their new homes after Portsmouth City Council launched an ambitious supported housing building scheme with the opening of three new developments in the city.

The residents moved into five flats at Alexander McKee House – a supported living housing block the council has built on the site of a disused Portsea playground.

The council also has five other new adult supported living facilities in the pipeline, providing a total of 60 new bedrooms in Portsmouth.

Cllr Luke Stubbs, member for adult social care and public health, said: ‘These new homes will make a real difference to people’s lives. We are committed to providing the homes that people need by building a wide range of good quality, modern housing options.’

The council has also opened an eight-bedroom supported living facility on the site of a former children’s home in Paulsgrove. Four new flats have been completed at a former care home in Milton, and there are plans for work to start next year on four homes at the same site. Work has started on four supported housing units in Buckland and there are plans for six more on the site of a demolished block of flats in Eastern Road.