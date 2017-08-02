REVEALED: Private earnings and donations given to the Portsmouth area’s MPs

THE financial interests of MPs in the Portsmouth area have been published for the first time since June’s general election.

The information includes private donations given to local party branches, work carried out by MPs outside their political duties, and major shares in businesses.

Politicians must declare any financial interests or benefits they receive which might lead others to reasonably consider as influencing their actions or words as a member of parliament.

The register is maintained by the parliamentary commissioner for standards and is updated every two weeks when the House is sitting.

The register includes two trips taken by Havant MP Alan Mak to Hong Kong and the Falkland Islands, which aimed to boost knowledge of UK foreign and trade policy.

Two of the area’s MPs – Chichester’s Gillian Keegan and Meon Valley’s George Hollingbery – were also registered as landlords.