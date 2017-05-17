Roaring applause and fanfare greets arrival of Portsmouth’s new Lord Mayor

ROARING applause, drums and fanfare greeted the arrival of the city’s new Lord Mayor yesterday.

Councillor Ken Ellcome declared his pride at the ‘immense honour’ of taking up Portsmouth’s ceremonial position on an occasion filled with pomp and splendour at a packed Portsmouth Guildhall.

To think about all those who have held this prestigious honour over the years and to know that my name will in due course join them along the walls of this building makes me feel extremely humble Councillor Ken Ellcome, new Lord Mayor of Portsmouth

The ward councillor for Drayton and Farlington inherited Councillor David Fuller’s mayoral chains in an atmosphere of celebration and dignity.

Cllr Ellcome told the audience: ‘I would like to express my pride at this great honour to have been named the city’s new Lord Mayor.

‘To think about all those who have held this prestigious honour over the years and to know that my name will in due course join them along the walls of this building makes me feel extremely humble.

‘I would like to thank my wife Jo for her strong support.

‘How we are going to follow David, I do not know!

‘David is an extrovert and I am not but I will embrace this new task with enthusiasm and pride.

‘I love this city with a passion and know how much it has to offer.’

Cllr Ellcome was elected to Portsmouth City Council in 2011 after spending time with Hampshire Constabulary as a police officer and then within the council itself.

His election was Lord Mayor was proposed by Councillor Simon Bosher and seconded by council leader Councillor Donna Jones.

He has picked three charities to raise funds for over the year – The Elizabeth Foundation, Headway Portsmouth and Veterans’ Outreach Support.

Tributes during the lavish ceremony were paid to Cllr Fuller for his ‘passion’ in the role.

Cllr Jones said: ‘I would like to place my heartfelt thanks on record for his exceptional services. I have been overwhelmed by his passion and enthusiasm for the role.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth Liberal Democrats added: ‘David has been a lovely Lord Mayor and has really shown his love of the city in the role.

‘He has been a joy to watch and has put a lot of work into the role.’

In an emotional speech, Cllr Fuller said: ‘I would like to thank the city council for making my dreams come true as becoming Lord Mayor is something for which I will be eternally grateful for.’

The council elected Councillor Lee Mason as the new Deputy Lord Mayor.