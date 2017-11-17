Shock surge as more people use food banks

DESPERATE families running out of cash are turning more towards foodbanks then ever before, a charity has said.

The number of people relying on emergency food handouts from the Fareham and Gosport Basics Bank has soared in the past year, the organisation has revealed.

There has been a 10 per cent surge compared to this time last year, with the sites now receiving at least 50 referrals a week – feeding about 100 people per week.

This means that in a single month, the bank is supporting between 400 and 500 people.

Now Phil Rutt, co-ordinator of the foodbank, is appealing for more people to donate food and supplies in the run-up to Christmas.

He said: ‘The reality is that the numbers using the food bank here are 10 per cent up on last year so we do need extra supplies.’

Mr Rutt said the reason for the surge were ‘complicated’ and varied from person to person.

However, a combination of a rise in general living costs is believed to be a factor, as well as families being hit by an unexpected heavy bill.