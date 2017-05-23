Solent LEP looks to bring in new faces to board

LEADERS are wanted to join a regional economic board.

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is seeking ‘prominent’ business leaders join its board of directors.

Currently, the board is made up of business, education and local authority directors which takes responsibility for shaping economic strategy across the Solent area.

Now, Solent LEP is looking for applications from people across all sectors of the regions economy, particularly the Isle of Wight.

Gary Jeffries, chairman of the Solent LEP said: ‘It is a very exciting time to be involved in local growth and business directors at the LEP play an absolutely critical role in leading work to improve productivity in the Solent.

‘Our board will be in the best position to represent the area if we have a mix of top business people from a range of perspectives, backgrounds and areas.’

To apply for a role, visit solentlep.org.uk/what-we-do/news/solent-lep-seeking-new-director-candidates.