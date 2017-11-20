Solent Waspi campaigners attend Fareham fair

CAMPAIGNERS wanting to raise awareness on changes to state pensions attended a fair.

The Solent branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality went to the Fareham Senior Citizens’ Fair, organised by town MP Suella Fernandes.

The group spoke to exhibitors about their campaign for fair payments for 1950s-born women who, they say, had their state pension age increased with little, or no, notice.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We were courteously received by Suella who was aware of our campaign. She reiterated the government response but listened to our point of view.’