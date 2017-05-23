Solent Waspi group to hold demonstration

WOMEN fighting again changes to state pension are holding a demonstration on Friday.

Members of the Solent Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) will be holding a day of action in Romsey town centre.

The group, which supports women from Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and other areas across the south, will be handing out flyers and explaining more about their campaign. They will also be naming parliamentary candidates for the general election who have pledged their support.

The group will be in the town centre between 11am and 2.30pm.