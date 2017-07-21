Speakers announced for pay cap protest

SPEAKERS for a rally at the weekend against the one per cent public sector pay cap have been announced.

The Scrap the Cap pay rally is in Guildhall Square tomorrow at 11am.

MP for Portsmouth South and leader of the Council Labour Group Stephen Morgan will speak, as will Chris Pickett, the city’s Unison branch secretary and the national executive of the NUT. Amanda Martin.

There will also be representatives from the Royal College of Nursing, Unite and the RMT union.

The rally will see members and supporters from across the region joining together to protest pay caps imposed by the government.

The Portsmouth Trade Union Council is urging people to get behind the campaign.

Chairman of Portsmouth Trade Union Council Jon Woods said: ‘The trade union movement is uniting, determined not only to smash the government’s one per cent public sector pay cap, but to also secure above-inflation pay rises for the first time in many years.’