A RENOWNED speaker on racial equality will be speaking to the public on anti-Semitism at a public meeting in Southsea tonight.

Dr Edie Friedman, who founded the Jewish Council for Racial Equality (JCORE) will speak during a Stand Up To Racism meeting at Friendship House in Elm Grove.

The meeting, which takes place a day before Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, will also see anti-fascist campaigner Waldemar Maxim speak.

The meeting is open to all and gets underway at 7pm, lasting until 9pm.