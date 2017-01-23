Swings and roundabouts are up for discussion

SWINGS, slides or roundabouts? Residents are being asked their views on how an authority can improve a play area and recreation ground.

Fareham Borough Council is looking to improve Funtley recreation ground and wants to hear what residents think.

There will be a consultation event on Thursday, January 26 between 3pm and 7pm at St Francis Church, Funtley Court, Funtley Hill.

Residents will have the chance to speak to officers and look at potential additional play equipment, as well as potential improvements to the recreation ground.

Executive member for leisure and community, Cllr Sue Bell, said: ‘We would like to give the play area an upgrade and will be replacing some of the old equipment with something brand new. To ensure that we get it right we want you to tell us what you’d like to see in the play area.’

An online questionnaire will also be available from fareham.gov.uk/consultations between Monday, January 23 and Monday, February 20.

For more information call 01329 82459.