Talks to bring scheduled passenger flights to Daedalus

Have your say

TALKS are underway to bring passenger flights to a former navy airfield.

Proposals are being drawn up to bring the first scheduled passenger flights to Solent Airport at Daedalus, Fareham Borough Council has today revealed.

Regional and City Airports is working closely with Air Alderney to progress the proposal which would look to create a daily service from the Channel Islands to Solent Airport, in Gosport.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council which owns the airfield, said: ‘This could be great news for both Solent Airport and for Fareham.

‘Already a thriving airport for private flyers and an increasing number of business people, establishing a scheduled passenger service will open the airport up to a whole new range of customers while Fareham will benefit from more visitors coming to the town.’

If the plans go ahead, passengers will be able to board an eight-seater islander plane to take them to Alderney.

The manufacturer of the planes, Britten Norman, is based at Solent Airport - where the aircraft has operated from for many years.

Danny Wilson, from Air Alderney, said: ‘We are looking forward to working with Solent Airport to get this exciting idea off the ground.’

A decision on the new air service is expected in the next few months.

The announcement comes as Daedalus celebrates its 100th anniversary.