Team from The News lacing up to help

REPORTERS are preparing to lace up their running shoes as part of their bid to support the Rucksack Projects bus appeal.

The editorial team from The News will be completing the equivalent distance of a marathon – some 26.2 miles – around the lake at 1000 Lakeside in North Harbour.

Taking it in turns, staff will run a lap of the lake. The aim is to raise £1,000 for the appeal. So far, the team have almost hit £400.

There is still time to donate and support the event, which is taking place on Tuesday, May 2.

To help, see: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/TheNews-runningforthebus.